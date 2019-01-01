Alex Iwobi not bothered by critics during "positive" season at Arsenal

With two games left before the end of the season, the Nigeria international is optimistic the Gunners can clinch a Champions League ticket

The Gunners are two points below the spot after losing three games in a row against , Wolverhampton Wanderers and .

Despite the recent poor run of results in the Premier League, midfielder Alex Iwobi is optimistic they can achieve their aim of playing in the top European competition next season.

“Hopefully we can achieve that [top four],” Iwobi told Planet Sport Football Africa.

“We will try to focus on ourselves and it is looking very achievable. We just have to concentrate.

“Hopefully we will be able to get that top four for the team, the players and the fans as well.”

Iwobi has enjoyed more game time this season, featuring in 48 games and scoring five goals across all competitions, as well as providing six assists.

“I am meant to be strong and obviously everybody has his own opinion, I don’t really look at that one,” he said in response to his critics.

“I try to dwell on the positive and not dwell on the negative as much as I can. If I make a mistake I try to use it as a lesson and try to improve on it. We have a lot of good fans as well.

“They are entitled to their own opinion and I am happy with the progress I have made this season. I have been able to get more goals than I had in the previous season and I have had a few assists.

“As long as I am progressing and trying to do my best for the team that is what really matters.”

will compete in the 2019 in slated for June and July.

And Iwobi believes the Super Eagles can win the tournament for the fourth time in their history.

“Even though we had a difficult campaign, we were able to top the group,” he added.

“We will prepare to do well and we are looking to the Africa Cup of Nations. I have always dreamt of winning the Africa Cup of Nations and the fact that I am representing my country and I am always proud to wear the green white green.”

Iwobi will be expected to play a part when take on and Hove Albion on Sunday.