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Rolando Maran reflects on his first experience in charge of a national team.

Albania's Italian head coach told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Here, the national team is everyone’s first team, as if it were a club. When we play at home, in Tirana, at the stadium where Roma won the Conference League, there is never an empty seat and the support is passionate. Plenty of people always follow us away from home, too. We feel the responsibility of bringing some joy to an entire people."

"Would I like to face Italy in our European Championship qualifying group? I really don’t know how to answer. It would certainly be hugely emotional and feel strange. Regardless of our opponents, we hope to qualify. The team are competitive, with technical ability and character, and there is also scope to plan a natural turnover of players. The federation has been doing excellent work with the youth national teams for some time."

"Will I call up Cagliari goalkeeper Caprile? Elia obtained an Albanian passport for family reasons, but he has not yet completed the process, so we haven’t discussed it. If he were available, though, he would certainly be useful to us."

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"In recent years, Berisha, Strakosha, Djimsiti, Asslani and Ramadani have left Italian Serie A. But there are others, and the Italian league remains one of the most closely followed models."

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"Manaj developed at Inter. He is now in his prime and has a very professional approach. He is scoring lots of goals."

"I left Cristian Shpendi, Serie B’s top scorer at Cesena, on the bench? Sometimes you have to leave out a player who deserves playing time. Shpendi is good and always shows it in training; he will get his chances."

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"Hysaj is a free agent and only plays for the national team? It’s crazy. He trains with Empoli and we keep an eye on him. When he joins the national team, he looks like a player who plays regularly for his club. He is the right age to keep playing at a high level; I don’t understand why no one is putting their faith in him."

"Ernest Muti has fantastic ability and the good fortune to play for Trabzonspor, training with Salah, from whom he tries to learn a few secrets. Technically, he has great quality."