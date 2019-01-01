Alba keeps Man Utd & Juventus interested as he waits on Barcelona contract offer

The Spain international has been linked with moves to England and Italy and while keeping his options open, is still hoping to stay put at Camp Nou

Jordi Alba admits anything can happen in football amid reported interest from Manchester United and Juventus, but has reiterated his desire to sign a new contract at Barcelona.

The 29-year-old full-back is currently tied to the Liga champions until the summer of 2020.

No extension to those terms has been put in place as yet and exit talk has been sparked as a result.

Alba is aware of speculation linking him with leading sides in England and Italy, but is reading little into it at present.

Quizzed on the United and Juve rumours, the Spain international told Sport of his future plans: “You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may.

“I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it's my dream [to stay].

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.”

While the lack of a renewal at Camp Nou is keeping the gossip columns ticking over, Alba remains optimistic regarding his chances of reaching an agreement which suits all parties.

“Yes, of course,” he added.

“It's obvious that my dream is to stay at Barcelona. It's cost too much to get here to then have to leave.

“I have my family here, their support, the fans and my teammates. I don't think I'd be happier anywhere else.

“Since I have been here, I have felt valued.

“The club always make an effort with the players they want to keep and those they want to bring in. I don't have any complaints at the moment.”

Having spent time in the famed La Masia academy system in his younger years, Alba returned to his roots from Valencia in 2012.

He is closing on 300 appearances for Barca and has tasted La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and Club World Cup success during his time in Catalunya.