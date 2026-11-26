Share Follow GOAL on Google

Deportivo Alavés coach Quique Sánchez Flores has praised the qualities of Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho ahead of the two sides' meeting next Saturday in matchday 14 of La Liga.

Advertisement

As Mundo Deportivo reports, Sánchez Flores used his press conference to compare José Mourinho to Gregg Popovich, the former San Antonio Spurs coach and one of the best-known men to have coached the United States national basketball team.

The Alavés boss revealed he had recently read the biography of the NBA great. Like the Portuguese, Popovich managed to transcend different stages and eras.

Explaining the comparison, Quique Sánchez Flores said: "Football has changed tactically, physically, in attack and in defence, but Mourinho is still able to compete with the teams he coaches."

He also spoke warmly of the Real Madrid boss: "I have great affection for him."

Advertisement Advertisement

He went on: "Mourinho is a coach who can adapt to the prevailing trends, to the fashions in systems and tactical plans, as well as to the evolution of football itself, and that is what gives him the importance and standing he enjoys."

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Levante vs Racing Santander FanCode

Real Betis vs Rayo Vallecano FanCode

Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao FanCode

Elche vs Atletico Madrid FanCode

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves FanCode

Valencia vs Osasuna FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode



















Respect aside, Sánchez Flores sounded a warning: "We have to be a team that gives the opponent few chances, because they will try to find the gaps in our system and will work to impose their control, and they have many tools to do that."

Alavés can't let Real Madrid break forward with the ball, he stressed. Los Blancos are extremely dangerous when given that space.

Advertisement

He knows his side will face a team that are "strong, dominant and superior physically and technically, or at least in one of the two". The task, then, is to stay in the game for as long as possible.

Sánchez Flores is convinced that what his side showed against Deportivo La Coruña in the previous round works for everything. He admitted he's tempted to go defensive against Real Madrid, but he'd rather repeat the approach from that last match.

Advertisement

As he put it: "Winning the ball back quickly, playing aggressively, showing strength and intensity are things that work all the time, but what doesn't always work is leaving certain spaces open or closing off others depending on the nature of the opponent."

Alavés are approaching a run of games against direct rivals, but the coach preferred to keep his focus on the next match: "Every match is like a different dish, with its own flavour, and this match will have other ingredients."

Advertisement

He signed off by insisting a positive result against Real Madrid is possible: "There are chances available", a nod to Alavés' hopes of claiming a win over Los Blancos.