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Kerim Alajbegovic, Juventus’ Bosnia-born 2007 player, featured in Bosnia’s Nations League match against Romania and provided the assist for the winning goal. He has also been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent hours.

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Kerim Alajbegovic was among those drawing attention in this evening's Nations League action. The Juventus attacking winger, born in 2007, played in Zenica as Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 2-1 in the sixth round of Group 4 in League B.

Alajbegovic put in a solid display and finished strongly: the former Salzburg player showed early in the first half, receiving the ball just outside the area before hitting a low, central shot that Otto Hindrich saved. After the break, Alajbegovic had another effort, this time over the bar, before providing the assist for his national team's winning goal, scored by Bajraktarevic with a superb left-footed shot under the crossbar.

Alajbegovic, born in 2007, has made 14 appearances for Juventus so far this season (10 in Serie A and four in the Europa League), scoring two goals (one in the league and one in Europe). He also has one assist in 666 minutes on the pitch. Luciano Spalletti has used him on the left behind the forwards in a 4-2-3-1, but Alajbegovic will have to adapt if the Juventus manager switches permanently to a 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1.

Alajbegovic has emerged as a possible Chelsea transfer target in recent hours. Arsenal had him on their radar in the summer. Giovanni Carnevali, Juventus' chief executive, revealed how Juve beat competition from the Gunners to sign the Bosnian talent during the last summer transfer window.

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Chelsea's links with Kerim Alajbegovic prompted a response on YouTube, where Fabrizio Romano said: "On that subject, I wanted to clear up a couple of things quickly that we’ve read here and there today, because, regarding Juve, a lot of people have asked us about rumours already circulating about Alajbegovic and McKennie. Some have said Chelsea are back in for Alajbegovic," reports TuttoJuve.com.

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Romano continued: "I don’t know where this story came from, but Alajbegovic was an important signing for Juventus, a signing for the present and the future, and Juve absolutely count on Alajbegovic, so I don’t know where this has come from. I think the links are somewhat natural because Chelsea have pursued Alajbegovic in the past, but as I said in the summer, they saw him as a project player: signing him, sending him out on loan and helping him develop, rather than giving him an important role at Chelsea straight away."

"Today, I repeat, Alajbegovic is an absolutely crucial player for Juventus, so that’s a subject I’d close in five seconds because I don’t even know where this story has come from, although I can imagine where it has come from," Romano concluded.

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Juventus firmly believe Alajbegovic can form part of the core of their future team. Juventus have invested a significant sum in their No 17. Unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse (Carnevali has also explained that no one is unsellable in the face of a huge offer), or unless the player himself asks to leave, Alajbegovic is considered one of the building blocks of Juve's future.

Juventus announced Alajbegovic's signing on 2 August in the following statement: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball for the permanent acquisition of the sporting rights of footballer Kerim Alajbegovic for a fee of €30 million, payable over four financial years, plus additional costs of €2 million; bonuses totalling no more than €5 million are also provided for, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives. Juventus have signed a playing contract with the player until 30 June 2031".