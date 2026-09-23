LaLiga's official account on "X" revealed the nominees for their September 2026 award for the best player under 23, run in partnership with "Riyadh Season".

Five players made the cut: Morocco's Yassir Zabiri, forward of Racing Santander, Villarreal's Alberto Molero, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, Sevilla winger Miguel Sierra, and Celta Vigo's Yoel Lago.

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For Zabiri, it's a second nomination in a row. He last featured in August, when Espanyol's Javi Hernandez took the prize.

Aged 21, the striker has made a flying start to his first LaLiga season at Racing Santander, where he is on loan from France's Stade Rennes. He has hit 6 goals in 6 matches, including a hat-trick against Elche, a brace against Alaves and a goal against Barcelona.

Few rising talents in Moroccan football burn brighter. Zabiri helped Morocco's under-20s lift the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, scoring 5 goals across the tournament. He grabbed a brace in the 2-0 final win over Argentina and collected the Silver Ball.

A first senior call-up has followed. Zabiri joins the current Morocco camp for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Gabon and Lesotho, before a friendly against Ghana.

Cubarsi, meanwhile, keeps proving himself one of LaLiga's brightest stars. The 19-year-old Barcelona defender already has the best player under 23 award to his name, having won it back in April 2026.

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