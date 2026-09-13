Al-Taawoun have cleared their fans of the offensive chants aimed at Al-Hilal during their Saudi Roshn League clash, insisting they are already acting against those responsible.

Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Taawoun 6-0 yesterday, Saturday, at the hosts' stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The night turned ugly when some Al-Taawoun supporters chanted the name of the late Diogo Jota, the former Liverpool player who died in a tragic accident last year, in a bid to provoke his Portuguese friend Ruben Neves, now of Al-Hilal.

Al-Taawoun responded with a statement on their official account on "X", saying: "Al-Taawoun club expresses its condemnation and categorical rejection of the offensive chants that were made towards one of Al-Hilal club's players during the match between the two teams by some individuals, affirming that such behaviour is rejected completely and in detail, and does not represent Al-Taawoun club, nor its fans, nor the values by which our stands have been known."

يمكنكم مناقشة الموضوعات والأخبار بشكل أعمق في منتديات كووورة

The statement went on: "We stress that sporting competition cannot be a justification for abuse, disparagement of others, or bullying at the expense of any human being's feelings, and our Saudi sport draws its values from the ethics of our authentic society and the teachings of our tolerant Islamic religion, and is based on respect, honourable competition, and preserving the dignity of all."

It continued: "The club affirms that any chants or practices that exceed the limits of sporting support are individual acts that cannot be attributed to Al-Taawoun's fans, of whom we are proud, along with their awareness and their history of standing behind their club with a sporting and responsible spirit."

A final line read: "The club also stresses its rejection of any abuse, whatever its source or target, and it will take all the necessary measures with the relevant authorities to ensure this is not repeated and to deter every offender, and Al-Taawoun club will remain firm in its position supporting a refined sporting environment that befits the name of Saudi sport, its standing, and its lofty values."

The incident had sparked widespread anger across Saudi sport. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's captain and Al-Nassr's talisman, demanded that these fans be banned from attending matches forever, before Al-Hilal announced they had filed a complaint to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.