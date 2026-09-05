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VfL Osnabrück v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Al-Sibari in the starting line-up for the first time in the Bundesliga, with Kane on the bench

I. Saibari
H. Kane
Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Morocco
England
Germany

A pivotal moment for the Atlas Lion

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has named his starting line-up for today's clash with Schalke at the Veltins Arena, in the second round of the German league.

The Belgian handed a start to Morocco international Ismael Saibari. Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise all begin on the bench.

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Saibari arrives on the back of a striking start to life at Bayern. He came off the bench against Stuttgart on the opening day and set up two goals, then started against Osnabrück in the German Cup.

Today marks the Moroccan's first league start.

Bayern's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper:
Manuel Neuer

Defence:
Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies

Midfield:
Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović, Ismael Saibari

Attack:
Nathanael Brown, Lennart Karl, Luis Díaz

Kompany rested Kane and Olise as part of a rotation, with the Bavarians set to host Norway's Bodø/Glimt next Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on the opening night of the UEFA Champions League.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.


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