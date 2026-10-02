Market value specialists "Transfermarkt" have revealed their list of the 10 most expensive stars in the German league, following October's update to player valuations.

Bayern Munich dominate the list with eight players. Borussia Dortmund managed just two.

France winger Michael Olise sits top for Bayern Munich on a market value of 180 million euros, up 10 million euros in the latest update.

That leaves Olise a full 90 million euros clear of second place, where his team-mate Alexander Pavlovic settles on 90 million euros.

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Jamal Musiala takes third on 80 million euros. His value has dropped by 20 million euros following his recent injury, making him the only player on the list to decline in this update.

French defender Dayot Upamecano comes fourth on 75 million euros, with Colombia's Luis Diaz fifth on 70 million euros. Neither value has changed.

Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha occupies sixth on 65 million euros, a rise of 10 million euros that makes him the most expensive player on the list from outside Bayern Munich.

Lennart Karl and England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich duo, share seventh on 60 million euros apiece. Bayern's Ismael Saibari and Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck round things off, sharing ninth on 55 million euros each.

The full list of the 10 most expensive players in the Bundesliga (October):

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich): 180 million euros (+10) Alexander Pavlovic (Bayern Munich): 90 million euros Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich): 80 million euros (−20) Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich): 75 million euros Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich): 70 million euros Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund): 65 million euros (+10) Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich): 60 million euros Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 60 million euros Ismael Saibari (Bayern Munich): 55 million euros Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund): 55 million euros



