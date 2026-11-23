Al-Ahli Saudi coach Marino Pusic endured another night of disappointment after his side lost 3-2 to Qatar's Al-Shamal on Monday evening in the fifth round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Ahli led 2-0 but conceded three goals and left with a defeat that will only add to the fans' anger.
Pusic didn't hide his fury at the result. He told his post-match press conference: "I am very angry and I cannot find the right words to describe what happened in this match. I feel very disappointed, especially because we threw the points away."
Pusic added: "We are Al-Ahli and the match was simply in our hands. We could have settled this game and taken three points if we had not let it slip."
He also pointed to the changes he'd been forced to make during the game, explaining: "We had to make substitutions, and even at 2-2 we could have finished the game with that result. But I come back to it and say that I am very angry about losing a win that was in our hands."
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Pusic can ill afford another slip-up right now. Supporters have grown increasingly critical in recent weeks, with open calls on social media for his sacking as the team's form has dipped and results have wavered.
The fans' anger boiled over during the heavy 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League on 30 October, when supporters called for the coach to go during the match. A few days later, a goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite brought fresh criticism.
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Nor were those results isolated. They came amid a run of domestic setbacks, with Al-Ahli losing 3-1 to Al-Kholood, 3-2 to Al-Qadsiah and 3-0 to Al-Hilal, while the team have struggled to find consistency away from home. In his press conference before the Al-Shamal game, Pusic had insisted his side were ready despite the short gap between matches. He wanted to build on the big 3-1 league win over Al-Nassr in their previous outing and keep the positive results coming. He even warned that Al-Shamal could compete with the strongest sides in the competition. He doesn't seem to have heeded his own warning.
The defeat to Al-Shamal has put Pusic back in the firing line. Al-Ahli let a two-goal lead slip and lost a game they were close to wrapping up. That hands the fans fresh reason to doubt whether he can lead the team in the period ahead.
It was their first defeat in the continental competition this season, and it leaves Al-Ahli Saudi on 8 points, sixth in the West region standings. Al-Shamal's second win of the AFC Champions League Elite campaign also takes them to 8 points, in seventh place.
Another Saudi assignment awaits Al-Shamal in the sixth round, away at Al-Qadsiah on Monday 7 December. Al-Ahli host the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli the following day.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
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Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
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Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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The story of crypto levers... Is
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