Al-Salami apologises to Al-Fateh fans after painful defeat

Jamal Sellami has apologised to Al-Fateh's supporters after watching his side throw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat to Al-Khaleej in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Lukas Haraslin and Kanga struck in the 33rd and 60th minutes to put the Moroccan's team in command. Al-Khaleej then reeled off three goals in a row to snatch three precious points.

Moussa Barrow pulled one back in the 78th minute before Joshua King levelled with six minutes left.

Omar Mascarell completed the turnaround in the 90+3rd minute, lifting Al-Khaleej to 12 points and tenth place. Al-Fateh stayed frozen on six, down in 16th.

Sellami's post-match comments were published by the club's account on X.

The Moroccan coach said: "I offer my apology to the Al-Fateh supporters for the negative result of the match, and we appreciate their backing and support for the team."

He added: "We need a great deal of work, particularly at the level of the substitutes' bench, in order to improve the team and present a better image."

Sellami continued: "We knew the importance of the match, we started it well and we managed to score two goals, but Al-Khaleej have outstanding players who made the difference."

On one of his own, he concluded: "Hussam Al-Sadiq has good ability and put in an acceptable performance, but he needs more time."

Al-Fateh handed Sellami the job on 8 October after Khalid Al-Atwi left the club.