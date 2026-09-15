One player seems to reserve his cruellest football for the giants of Saudi Arabia, leaving his mark in the most painful way whenever the stage turns big in Asia. Soufiane Rahimi has just added a fresh chapter, steering Al Ain of the UAE to a 4-0 rout of Al Nassr and stirring memories of a night that still haunts Al Hilal's supporters.

Rahimi is the thread running through two historic Al Ain wins over Saudi football's heavyweights. He helped beat Al Hilal 4-2 in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final in 2023-2024, and today he returned to loom large in another four-goal haul, this time at Al Nassr's expense.

Against Al Hilal, the Moroccan was no mere passenger in the Al Ain line-up. He claimed the man of the match award with three goals, a hat-trick that drove his side to a resounding 4-2 victory and stamped his name on one of Al Ain's most famous nights in Asia.

A few years on, Rahimi found himself facing another major Saudi club. This time the victim was Al Nassr, powerless against the danger and movement of the Moroccan striker. The four-goal script played out again, only in a harsher form for Al Alami.

Read also: A quick comment from Walid Al-Faraj on Al Nassr's four-goal defeat: so what did he say?



He did more than just share in Al Ain's win over Al Nassr. Rahimi had a direct hand in two goals, scoring the third in the 72nd minute before setting up the fourth, which Giacomarcs finished in the 85th minute. He was the secret word on the night of Al Alami's downfall.

So Rahimi became the clear link between Al Ain's two four-goal hauls against Al Hilal and Al Nassr. A hat-trick against Al Zaeem, then a goal and an assist against Al Alami. The Moroccan keeps carving out painful memories for Saudi football's giants in the AFC Champions League.

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