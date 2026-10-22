Al-Qadsiah manager Brendan Rodgers can't wait to face Al-Hilal tomorrow, Friday, in the 11th round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The Irishman heaped praise on the scale of the work his club have done in recent weeks.

Al-Qadsiah sit top of the Roshn League table with 25 points, one ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Rodgers told Thursday's press conference: "We are looking forward to this match eagerly and we are excited about it. We play in a very hot region, but the mentality of the players has been an important factor."

He went on, according to the "Al-Maidan" newspaper: "Al-Hilal are the best team we have faced, but they also realise how strong our team is. Neither team has had a long rest period."

Next matches ALQ Saudi Pro League 14:00 HIL

"We fear no one, but we are aware of Al-Hilal's quality and the players they have, such as Watkins and Somerville," he continued.





Asked how he copes with the pressure of fixtures, Rodgers replied: "We handle matches excellently, and it is natural for the recovery period to be short, but the professionalism of the players and the efforts of the medical team help us manage the pressure of matches with great efficiency."

He pressed on: "Every match is an opportunity for us, and there is no pressure that affects us. Rather, we view every match as an opportunity to achieve a good result."

"It is well known who the big teams in Saudi Arabia are, but Al-Qadsiah were in the first division two years ago, and the scale of the work we have accomplished during these two years is clear to everyone. After ten matches, we are now at the top, and whatever the result of tomorrow's match, we will continue working and we are extremely excited," he added.

The manager explained: "I think every match you play in this league you will face teams that have distinguished players, and Al-Hilal have players at the highest level. But the matter depends on our team, as we must be organised and press hard."











