Al-Qadsiah break into the elite: a Saudi nomination for a global transfer market award

Al-Qadsiah Club company have put down a notable Saudi marker on the global football scene, breaking into the shortlist for best club for player recruitment of 2026. The award, handed out by the "TransferRoom" platform, sees Al-Qadsiah become the first Saudi club to compete for it since its launch.

TransferRoom announced the nominations at an event in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, timed to mark 10,000 deals completed through its digital marketplace. That milestone reflects how far its activity has spread across the football industry and the transfers sector.

Competition with European and global clubs

Ten clubs from across the continents made the shortlist for the "Recruitment Team of the Year" award. Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah lead the way, alongside Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart, Club Brugge and Sunderland, as well as Flamengo, Orlando City, Viking and Dinamo Zagreb.

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The nomination pits the Saudi club against institutions with deep and varied experience in unearthing talent and building squads. It also marks recognition of the work behind their recruitment, which goes beyond signing big names to picking players according to technical needs and long-term sporting plans, all while keeping an eye on the finances.

Awards celebrating the football industry

TransferRoom are staging the first edition of their awards to honour excellence across several fields within the football industry. The categories cover best player agency, loan management team, recruitment team, and intelligence and innovation, as well as the Leader of the Year award.

Estoril in Portugal hosts the ceremony on Monday. Workers and experts in the football sector will decide the final lists and winners by vote, giving the awards a professional character rooted in the opinions of transfer market specialists.

Founded in 2016, the "TransferRoom" platform began life as a digital marketplace connecting clubs with players' agents. It offers tools to search for talent, market it and handle transfer and loan deals. Its network now spans more than 800 clubs across more than 130 leagues worldwide, making Al-Qadsiah's nomination a notable step for Saudi clubs within the system.