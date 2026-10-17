Saudi Arabia have issued fresh medical updates on three players hurt during the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27". Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi came through surgery in London, Alaa Al-Hajji continues his rehabilitation programme, and Hammam Al-Hammami is ready to begin treatment in the coming days.

An official statement explained that Al-Aqidi underwent successful surgery on his elbow in the British capital on Friday. He picked up the injury in Saudi Arabia's Gulf tournament opener against Kuwait, which ended his involvement in the campaign.

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Al-Hajji, meanwhile, is working through his rehabilitation programme at Aspetar hospital in the Qatari capital Doha. He injured his knee against Oman in the second round of matches at the Gulf Cup 27, and the plan is to rebuild his physical readiness gradually.

Hammam Al-Hammami suffered a hamstring injury in the final of the Gulf tournament. He will start his treatment programme on Sunday at Aspetar hospital, with the next stages of his recovery depending on the medical staff's assessment and how he responds to treatment.

Both the national team's medical staff and the doctors at the players' clubs are monitoring each case together, the federation confirmed. Treatment and rehabilitation programmes are tailored to each player's needs, with nobody rushed back onto the pitch before the required stages have been completed.

All three updates follow Saudi Arabia's coronation as Gulf 27 champions, with questions now turning to when the trio will play again.

Al-Aqidi's surgery is done. Al-Hajji's rehabilitation rolls on. Al-Hammami's treatment is about to start. The medical staff are focused on giving each case the care it needs, and the return dates hinge on full recovery and the restoration of physical readiness.