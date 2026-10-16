Media figure Saud Al-Sarami, the former official spokesman for Al-Nassr, has made striking comments about the race for the Roshn Saudi League and AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Al-Ahli were crowned Elite champions for the second season in a row last term, while Al-Nassr claimed the Roshn Saudi League for the first time in seven years.

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Speaking on the "Al Arabiya FM" programme, Al-Sarami said: "Football is currently living in the era of money, so from my point of view, finishing fourth in the Roshn Saudi League is far better than winning the AFC Champions League Elite."

He added: "The Saudi league has more money than the Asian competition, and if you gave me the choice between a continental title or finishing fourth in Roshn, I would choose the second option, because of the money."

His next point cut deeper. "If you ask clubs that have been relegated from the Roshn Saudi League about the amount of money they lost, the answer would be shocking. We are currently in an era governed by money."

Then came the verdict, aimed squarely at the AFC Champions League Elite: "Continuity in the league is more important than the joy of a title whose celebrations are over after just 72 hours."

Al-Nassr took the last edition of the Roshn Saudi League. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, retained the AFC Champions League Elite title for the second season in a row.











