Al-Nassr's strategy as champions: proof that the Saudi league can no longer be bought with money

Global transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has praised the significant progress being made by the Saudi Pro League, stressing that its growth is no longer confined to financial power but has become a model of strategy and planning.

Speaking to the "Al-Mansa" programme on the "Thmanyah" channel network, Romano said the Saudi transfer market is enjoying genuine growth, not just in the scale of spending but in its strategy too.

The famous Italian journalist pointed to Al-Nassr as an example, saying: "If you look, for example, at Al-Nassr with people like Semedo or Simao, Coutinho and their team, and now their being title holders, it was a very smart strategy."

He then set out his philosophy on building successful sides, insisting the focus should fall on a specific type of player. "I always say go for the free player, the great leader, this type of player will build the ideal strategy," Romano explained.

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His verdict on the current transformation in the Roshn League was blunt: "So I sometimes think it's not only about money, it's also about being smart to the highest degree."

Saudi clubs have been busy in the summer 2026 window, moving to strengthen their squads ahead of a new season fans can hardly wait to start.

Global stars keep flocking to the Saudi league, and everyone expects a fierce scrap for the title and the Asian places. Al-Hilal led the way, bolstering their ranks with Crysencio Summerville from West Ham for 64.5 million euros and Mohamed Mohareb from Al-Taawoun for 7.6 million euros. Marcos Leonardo went the other way, joining Ajax for 19.9 million euros.

Al-Nassr signed Samu Costa from Real Mallorca for 22 million euros. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, brought in Jan-Carlo Simic from Anderlecht for 15 million euros and Dion Lopy from Almeria for 13 million euros.

Over at Al-Ahli, the standout additions were Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon for 39 million euros and Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar for 21.9 million euros, along with Abdullah Radif from Al-Hilal on a free transfer.

Al-Qadsiah pulled off a major coup, landing Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City for 61 million euros. Other clubs such as Al-Shabab and Neom were active too, dealing in both local and foreign players. It all points to Saudi clubs pouring in serious investment to sharpen their edge at home and across the continent.