The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed every round-of-32 fixture for the King's Cup in the new 2026-2027 season.

The competition kicks off on 16 August with three matches. Al-Bukayriyah face Al-Hazem, Al-Orobah take on Abha, and Al-Wehda meet Al-Shabab.

Holders Al-Hilal begin their defence a day later. On 17 August they travel to Al-Raed, relegated from the Saudi League two seasons ago, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al-Ahli open their campaign on the same day. They have not won this tournament in 10 years, and they start against Al-Anwar at the latter's stadium.

Strong ties follow on 18 August. Al-Ittihad face Al-Najma, relegated from the Roshn League last season, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah.

Among the big four, Al-Nassr alone drew a Roshn League side. They meet Al-Diriyah, recently promoted from the Yelo League, on 18 August at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Three encounters close out the round of 32 on 19 August: Damac against Al-Taawoun, Jeddah against Al-Khaleej, and Al-Ula against Al-Fateh.

Al-Hilal go into this defence as reigning champions. The King's Cup was the only title they claimed last season under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, sealed by a win over Al-Khaleej in the final.

Round-of-32 fixture list of the King's Cup