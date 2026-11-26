Jordan striker Yazan Al-Naimat has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of previous negotiations with Egyptian club Al Ahly, explaining that a shoulder injury prevented his move to the Red Castle. He also spoke about the possibility of joining the club in the future and when he expects to return to action after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.
Speaking during a live stream on "YouTube", Al-Naimat said Al Ahly never approached him before his recent cruciate ligament injury. The talks actually came before the Club World Cup in Qatar, when he was nursing a shoulder injury.
The player, who left Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer, explained: "Egypt's Al Ahly didn't speak to me before my cruciate injury, but they negotiated with me before the Club World Cup that was held in Qatar. I had a shoulder injury, though, and I told them it would be difficult to join at that time."
He added: "I explained to Al Ahly back then that it would be wonderful to play for them and I would have received a good financial package, but because of the injury I wasn't going to give them the level they needed."
The Jordan striker wanted to arrive at Al Ahly in peak physical and technical condition, so he could deliver the level expected of him. He pointed to the huge pressure any player or coach faces at the club.
Al-Naimat put it bluntly: "I told Al Ahly that because I know I would be playing for Egypt's Al Ahly. If Ammouta lost a match and was sacked, imagine what would happen to me if I didn't score in a match?"
He continued: "If I'm going to move to Al Ahly, I want to join when I'm ready to deliver a level that befits the stature of the club."
Ammouta left after 14 matches
Al-Naimat's comments followed the Moroccan coach's exit from Al Ahly. The board ended his tenure after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league.
It was Al Ahly's first defeat under Ammouta. He took charge of 14 matches in all competitions, winning 11, drawing two and losing one.
That loss to Pyramids also dropped Al Ahly to third in the table, seven points behind the leaders.
Al-Naimat sets his return date
As for his future, Al-Naimat is still recovering. He confirmed he'll be back in action during the January transfer window, though nothing is official yet about his next club.
He said: "I'm recovering from the injury and will return to the pitch during the winter transfer window in January. There's nothing official about my new team."
Al-Naimat tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Jordan's quarter-final against Iraq at the 2025 Arab Cup. He went down early in the game and tried to play on before leaving the pitch. Medical tests and scans later confirmed the nature of the injury.
The timing was cruel, with the injury coming just months before the 2026 World Cup. Al-Naimat had been one of the standout performers for the Jordan side who qualified for the tournament.
Jeddah is the preferred destination
Egypt's Al Ahly may have been linked with him, but the Jordanian striker's heart lies elsewhere. Given the chance, he'd choose one of the two giants of the Saudi city of Jeddah.
He said: "The truth is that my dream is to join one of the Jeddah clubs, Al Ahli or Al Ittihad, because of the fans."
Now 27, Al-Naimat last played for Qatari side Al-Arabi, having joined them in August 2024 after a spell with Qatar's Al Ahli.
He has made 58 appearances for his country, scoring 23 goals, and remains one of the leading attacking options in the Jordan squad.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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