Al-Khelaifi the key to the FIFA race: how did he convince Diallo to challenge Infantino?

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Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, has secured the backing of influential figures in European football after deciding to stand for the presidency of world governing body FIFA against the current president, Gianni Infantino, amid moves suggesting that his candidacy was not an individual decision but came after consultations with prominent leaders.

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French newspaper Le Figaro reported, in a story picked up by "Foot Mercato", that Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president and European Club Association chairman, played a significant part in persuading Diallo to run. He held several conversations with him in recent days, urging him to stand against Infantino.

Al-Khelaifi wasn't his only backer. The French federation chief also won the support of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin , who endorsed his candidacy and praised him warmly at a meeting last Monday. It points to a desire in parts of European football to field a serious challenger to the current FIFA president.

According to the report, Diallo was proud that Al-Khelaifi and Ceferin trusted him to take on the race. Their approaches clearly shaped his final decision, after he had spent time weighing up his options before committing to a run.

He told his team last weekend, and the news surprised some of those close to him. The move followed a series of contacts and consultations that changed his mind and pushed him into one of the biggest electoral battles in world football.

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Diallo is now preparing to launch his campaign with UEFA's declared support behind him. He also has Nasser Al-Khelaifi in his corner, and the Qatari's extensive connections and influence across European football could give the French candidate a real boost against Infantino.

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The UEFA Executive Committee's decision to choose Diallo for the race had already exposed a European push against Infantino. It turned heads, given how close the FIFA president is to a number of officials at continental and national federations.

Infantino, who took over as FIFA president in 2016, continues to prepare to keep his job and wants to lead the world governing body through the period ahead. Diallo, meanwhile, is pitching himself as a credible alternative, backed by heavyweight figures in Europe.

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Noël Le Graët, the former president of the French Football Federation, had expressed surprise at Diallo's decision to challenge Infantino, particularly as he is friends with the FIFA president and has voiced his admiration for him. Still, he didn't rule out that the French federation president had his reasons and arguments for taking on the fight.

The race for the FIFA presidency now looks bigger than a straightforward two-way contest, with influential names stepping into the fray. The national federations will decide it, though. Their stance, and their ability to mobilise votes, will be the biggest factor in Diallo's chances against Infantino.