Al-Khelaifi reveals in an official statement his intention to succeed Infantino at FIFA

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has ruled himself out of any bid to succeed Gianni Infantino as FIFA president at the 2027 elections. The Paris Saint-Germain chief has been talked up as an ideal candidate with the backing of UEFA, but the Qatari insists he has no interest in the role.

One of Al-Khelaifi's official spokespeople issued the denial in response to reports in the British media, including "Politico" and "The Telegraph", which named him as a UEFA-backed candidate for the FIFA presidency. "Mr Al-Khelaifi has no ambition, intention or interest in this position at FIFA or in all this media hype," the spokesperson said. "On the contrary, he will continue his support, in a wise and constructive manner, for all global and European football institutions."

A European candidate to thwart Infantino's plan

Those British reports had cast Al-Khelaifi as the ideal successor to Infantino, particularly given the crisis engulfing FIFA over the Swiss president's plan to set up a commercial company linked to the governing body.

His potential candidacy, according to the same reports, is designed to derail Infantino's latest project. UEFA have opposed it fiercely, going so far as to threaten a World Cup boycott in protest at the controversial plan.

An established standing in European institutions

President of Paris Saint-Germain since 2011, Al-Khelaifi carries serious weight in European football's corridors. He has sat on UEFA's executive committee for years and also chairs the European Football Clubs (EFC), formerly the European Club Association (ECA), which represents more than 850 European clubs.

Close ties to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin only strengthen his case. In the eyes of many, that makes the Qatari a natural candidate to lead FIFA should Europe want to reclaim control of the governing body.

The European Football Clubs condemns Infantino's project

The EFC, chaired by Al-Khelaifi, waded into the row in a press statement, saying it had noted "with great concern the sudden and unilateral press releases" issued by FIFA over the controversial commercial project.

That statement joins a growing chorus of condemnation. Infantino wants to open FIFA up to private-sector investors, a move European football circles see as a threat to the future of the game and its traditional values.