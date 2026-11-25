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Al-Hilal have welcomed back a player injured on duty with Saudi Arabia ahead of their eagerly awaited Roshn Saudi League meeting with Al-Ettifaq.

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Al-Hilal travel to Al-Ettifaq's ground in Dammam next Saturday for the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

With 72 hours to go, the club announced on their official "X" account that right-back Mohammed Mahzari had taken part in the first part of group training before completing his rehabilitation programme.

Mahzari picked up the injury on duty with Saudi Arabia during this November's international break. He had played only a few minutes of the friendly against South Korea, which Saudi Arabia won 3-2.

That knock ruled him out of the 2-1 friendly defeat to Uzbekistan in Doha, the Qatari capital, and he returned to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, for treatment.

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The 24-year-old has been one of Al-Hilal's standout performers this season. Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi relies on him as a key man, handing him 15 appearances in all competitions. He has two assists in that time but is yet to score.

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His return gives Al-Hilal a full set of options on the right. Fellow right-back Hamad Al-Yami rejoined group training in mid-November after recovering from a long-term injury that kept him out for nine months.

Al-Yami suffered a kneecap injury against Al-Taawoun on 24 February, in a postponed 10th-round Roshn Saudi League fixture, and underwent surgery in Finland in March.

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He returned to Al-Hilal's group training around 10 days ago and is now waiting for a chance to get back into match action.

Al-Hilal go into the Al-Ettifaq game top of the Roshn Saudi League on 30 points, from 10 wins and a single defeat. Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr both sit two points behind.

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In the AFC Champions League Elite, Inzaghi's side are third in the West group with 10 points from three wins, a draw and a defeat, just three points behind UAE leaders Al-Ain.

Their last outing in that competition ended in frustration. Al-Hilal went two goals up, only for Uzbek side Neftchi Fergana to hit back in the second half and snatch a 2-2 draw.

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In the King's Cup, Al-Hilal beat Al-Raed 2-0 to clear the round of 32. Al-Hazm await in the round of 16 on Tuesday 12 January at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.