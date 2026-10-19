Al-Hilal boss Simone Inzaghi has named his starting line-up for Monday evening's clash with Al-Hazm in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Italian hands Serbia's Sergej Savic a return to the eleven, while captain Salem Al-Dawsari drops to the bench.

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Savic missed the last round against Al-Ittihad, but he comes straight back in to bolster the midfield alongside Mohamed Kanno and Portugal's Ruben Neves. Al-Hilal are chasing more of the same as they fight to stay in the title race.

Salem Al-Dawsari on the substitutes' bench

For the first time since returning from injury, Al-Dawsari takes a place among the substitutes, a clear sign that he is close to full match action again. The captain should get his chance at some point, depending on how the game develops and what the coaching staff decide, having spent recent weeks sidelined.

His return matters to Al-Hilal. Al-Dawsari brings an attacking edge and plenty of big-game experience, and his presence on the bench gives Inzaghi an extra card to play in the second half if the team needs it.

Al-Hilal's line-up against Al-Hazm

Al-Hilal's line-up to face Al-Hazm was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou.

Defence: Mohammed Mahzari, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hassan Tambakti, Theo Hernandez.

Midfield: Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Savic, Ruben Neves.

Attack: Ollie Watkins, Crysencio Summerville, Gabriel Martinelli.

Three points are the only target for Al-Hilal. All eyes will be on whether Inzaghi throws Al-Dawsari into the action after his injury layoff, while Savic's return already hands the midfield a timely lift ahead of the Al-Hazm test.