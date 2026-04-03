Al-Hilal’s record points tally tempts Al-Nasr in the match against Al-Najma

Al-Nassr are hoping to match the record set by their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal when they face Al-Najma in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Nassr hosts Al-Najma today, Friday, at Al-Awal Park Stadium, in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Okaz" has revealed an exceptional record for the current season, which Al-Nassr stands to achieve should they beat Al-Najma.

Should this victory materialise, it would be Al-Nassr’s 13th consecutive win in the current Roshen League season, having won their last 12 matches in the competition, specifically since their 1-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the 15th round on 12 January.

Since then, Al-Nassr have beaten Al-Shabab (3-2), Damac (2-1), Al-Taawoun (1-0), Al-Khaloud (3-0), Al-Riyadh (1-0), Al-Ittihad (2-0), Al-Fateh (2-0), Al-Hazm (4-0), Al-Najma (5-0), Al-Fayha (3-1), Neom (1-0) and Al-Khaleej (5-0).

Should Al-Nassr secure their 13th consecutive victory, they will equal the record set this season by their traditional rivals Al-Hilal, who achieved this feat between the fourth and seventeenth rounds.

Since the 3-3 draw with Al-Ahli in the third round, Al-Hilal have beaten Al-Akhdoud (3-1), Al-Ittifaq (5-0), Al-Ittihad (2-0), Al-Shabab (1-0), Al-Najma (4-2), Al-Fateh (2-1), Al-Khaleej (3-2), Al-Khulud (3-1), Damak (2-0), Al-Hazm (3-0), Al-Nassr (3-1), Neom (2-1) and Al-Fayha (4-1).

That run was only halted on 25 January, when Al-Hilal drew 1-1 with Al-Riyadh in the 18th round of the Roshen League, giving Al-Nassr the chance to equal it against Al-Najma.