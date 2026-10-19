The seventh round of the Joy Elite League Under-21s belonged to the young talents. Several left their mark, whether by scoring goals or driving their clubs to victory.

Al-Hilal striker Louai Al-Obaidi topped the bill, his brace firing his side to a clean 3-0 win over Al-Feiha. Battal Al-Harthi and Ziyad Al-Shammari also bagged two apiece, while Abdulaziz Al-Shammari of Al-Ittihad and Turki Al-Ghamil of Al-Hilal round out a top five worth following.

Louai Al-Obaidi: star of the round and an Al-Hilal brace

Louai Al-Obaidi earned his place at the front of the queue. His two goals in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Al-Feiha confirmed just how much he can offer in the final third.

He struck in the 31st and 42nd minutes, sniffing out his chances with a predator's instinct to hand his side a clear advantage before the break.

Read also: The billion deal ignites Al-Nassr: Ronaldo close to owning 20% of the club!

Al-Obaidi did not stop at the goals. He gave Al-Hilal the launchpad towards three points, stamping his name among the most dangerous attacking talents in the competition.

Battal Al-Harthi: a brace gives Al-Riyadh an attacking boost

Battal Al-Harthi muscled his way into the round's standout performers, scoring twice for Al-Riyadh in a 2-2 draw with Al-Faisaly.

He took his chances when they came, dragging his side level in an open, end-to-end contest.

Al-Riyadh may have missed out on all three points, but Al-Harthi's finishing was the headline act. He proved he can find the net and shape a result on his own.

Ziyad Al-Shammari: goalscoring brilliance on the night of a thrilling draw

Ziyad Al-Shammari stole the spotlight for Al-Tadamon, scoring twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Al-Ahli, one of the highest-scoring games of the round.

His quality gave his side a real cutting edge against strong opposition. He showed he can punish defences in matches that demand ruthlessness in front of goal.

No winner emerged, yet the brace lifted Al-Shammari into the round's most eye-catching individual names.

Abdulaziz Al-Shammari: an Al-Ittihad talent worth following

Abdulaziz Al-Shammari is one of the brightest prospects in the Al-Ittihad Under-21s ranks. He caught the eye with his attacking ability and the flexibility to drift away from a traditional striker's role.

What sets him apart is his movement into the channels and his part in building attacks, allied to an instinct for threatening the opposition goal.

He made the list as Al-Ittihad beat Al-Taawoun 2-1, continuing to feature among the talents the fans are itching to watch grow this season.

Turki Al-Ghamil: a new mark with Al-Hilal

Turki Al-Ghamil completed the five-man shortlist, slotting home Al-Hilal's third against Al-Feiha in the 69th minute to seal the 3-0 win.

That goal underlined his value in the attacking setup, not least his knack for exploiting space and finishing off moves.

Alongside Al-Obaidi, he gave Al-Hilal more than one source of danger, the pair combining attacking dominance with a clean sheet.

Braces from Al-Obaidi, Al-Harthi and Al-Shammari. Telling contributions from Abdulaziz Al-Shammari and Turki Al-Ghamil. The seventh round offered fresh proof of the depth of talent in the Joy Elite League.

As the clubs battle on, the real test lies ahead. Can these players repeat these levels and keep improving? Do it, and they stake a genuine claim to step up to the higher tiers of Saudi football.