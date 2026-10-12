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Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Al Hilal escaped it: the AFC puts Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad in real trouble

Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Al Nassr FC
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Wasl vs Al Ahli
Al-Wasl
Al Ahli
Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan
United Arab Emirates

"New scenarios for continental participation"

The Asian Football Confederation has dropped a regulatory bombshell, adding new clauses to its statutes that bar clubs under single ownership and control from entering the same competition from the 2027-2028 season onwards.

Saudi newspaper "Okaz" report that the ruling throws the status of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli into the spotlight. It also opens the door to fresh scenarios over continental participation and a quick handover to new owners, much like Al-Hilal.

Article 8 carries the update, designed to prevent any material risk to the integrity of the competition:

Article 8.4: Ownership, membership, involvement in the management of, or holding authority over another club participating in the same competition is prohibited where a risk to integrity exists.

Article 8.5: No individual or entity may be involved in the management, affairs or sporting performance of more than one club in the same competition.

Article 8.6: No individual or entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in the same competition if a material risk to integrity exists.

Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad all answer to the same owner: the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Al-Hilal belonged to that group too, until Kingdom Holding Company took over their ownership.

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