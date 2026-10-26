Al-Fayha's Daniel Al-Habib has been crowned player of the eighth round in the Joy Elite League Under-21. An exceptional display fired his team to a big away win, and his attacking brilliance settled the contest in style.

That brilliance arrived against Al-Akhdoud, a match Al-Fayha won 3-0. The young forward scored all three goals, a remarkable hat-trick that sealed the points in one of the standout results of the round.

Daniel didn't just contribute to the win. He decided it, visiting Al-Akhdoud's net three times on his own and cementing his place among the brightest rising talents in the tournament. Al-Fayha's fans have every reason for optimism about what he offers up front.

Read also: Al-Ittihad tightens its grip, Al-Ahli gives chase and Al-Taawoun shock Al-Ittifaq in the Joy League!

Strong competition ran through the eighth round, with several players catching the eye. Loai Al-Muhaimid struck twice in Al-Taawoun's 5-1 win over Al-Ittifaq. Musa Adam scored both of Al-Ahli's goals in their 3-1 victory over Damac. But Al-Habib's treble marked him out above the rest.

His display lands at a time when the Joy Elite League Under-21 is producing a crop of young talents, all chasing improvement and a direct say in their teams' results through regular game time. Interest in the tournament is growing as a platform to prepare players for the future.

Daniel Al-Habib now sits at the front of the eighth round's stars. He blended ruthless finishing with composure in front of goal, led Al-Fayha to a clean-sheet treble win, and proved that three goals in a single match can be enough to steal the show in a round packed with notable results.



