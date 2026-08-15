Broadcaster Waleed Al-Farraj dropped a surprise regarding Al-Nassr's chances in the race for the Roshn Saudi Pro League title this season, despite the strong start "Al-Alami" made in the opening round of the competition.

Al-Nassr began their title defence with a big 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, to sit top of the table early, having also finished last season at the summit of the league.

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Speaking on his programme "Rotana Sport with Waleed", Al-Farraj weighed up Al-Nassr's ability to keep leading, noting that the team had grown accustomed to holding on to top spot last season before delivering his surprise prediction about the anticipated champion.

"Al-Nassr finished last season top and have started the current edition at the summit too," Al-Farraj said. "Last season, if Al-Alami took the lead they wouldn't let it go, so will that happen this season?"

For all his praise of the start, the broadcaster made his stance on the title race clear. "But despite that, from my point of view, I see that Al-Nassr will not win the league this season," he insisted. "That is my prediction."

Those remarks put Al-Nassr under the spotlight early. The team opened with a big win and a striking display against Al-Fateh, and the coming days will reveal whether "Al-Alami" can hold on to their lead and continue the title defence, or whether the Saudi broadcaster's prediction proves true.