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Journalist Walid Al-Faraj has revealed new behind-the-scenes details at Al-Hilal, concerning the moves of Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi and administrative measures the management have taken against a number of players, amid the controversy among supporters that has followed the team's dip in form in recent weeks.

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Speaking on the programme "Rotana Sport with Walid", Al-Faraj said Inzaghi had met three of the squad's senior players to go over the mistakes they had made in recent matches and explain his technical observations about their performances. The aim was to get things back on track and restore discipline within the group.

It didn't stop with the coaching staff. Sporting director Simone Hughes also met one of the team's key players, Al-Faraj said, and told him his current level was not at all satisfactory. The message was clear: he needs to get back to the standard expected of him. The clip accompanying the comments showed French player Theo Hernandez.

The Al-Hilal management have also hit a number of senior players with heavy fines for turning up late to a training session, Al-Faraj revealed. It's a sign the club want to enforce discipline and won't tolerate breaches, whatever a player's status or name within the squad.

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All this comes as pressure from supporters keeps growing. The team's level has dropped in some matches, while criticism of the players' performances and Inzaghi's tactical choices has mounted. The atmosphere around the club has turned more tense in recent days.

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Al-Faraj compared Al-Hilal to large families who don't air their disagreements in front of everyone. In other words, what happens behind the scenes doesn't necessarily come out into the open, despite differences of opinion.

He added that the current divisions among supporters give the impression of a power struggle between the club president and the sporting director. That raises further questions about the relationship between those responsible for running the team.

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Still, Al-Faraj insisted the Al-Hilal management and the club's owner continue to back Inzaghi. They want him to improve performances and results in the coming period, in line with the team's ambitions and resources.

The latest moves, then, look like more than isolated tactical meetings or disciplinary sanctions. They appear to be part of an attempt to reset things at Al-Hilal, with the coach, the players and the management all under mounting pressure from supporters. The coming matches will show whether the team can get through this phase.