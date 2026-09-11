Al-Faisaly returns En-Nesyri to Al-Ittihad's line-up: this is Wijnaldum's situation

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, has returned to the starting line-up for the match against Al-Faisaly in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad travel to face Al-Faisaly today, Friday, at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Germany's Jens Wiesing, the head coach of Al-Ittihad, named En-Nesyri in his starting line-up alongside Nigeria's George Ilenikhena in central attack.

Wiesing also opted to hold back new Dutch arrival Georginio Wijnaldum, leaving him on the substitutes' bench. Senegal's Dion Lopy and Colombia's Richard Rios started in midfield.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Al-Ittihad want to keep their strong run going in the Saudi League. Along with Al-Khaleej, they are the only side yet to taste defeat after six rounds.

"The Dean" sit fourth with 14 points from four wins and two draws, a single point behind the top three of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah respectively.

Al-Faisaly, meanwhile, are still chasing a first Roshn League win since promotion. Three draws and three defeats leave them seventeenth and second from bottom with three points.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows: