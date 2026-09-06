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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Al-Deayea urges Al-Hilal to snap up Al-Ittihad star in the winter window

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia

The Al-Ahed star steals the spotlight

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have struck sensational deals from the start of the last winter transfer window until now, yet club legend Mohammed Al-Deayea does not intend to settle for that alone.

Read also.. A new hoodoo.. Vitinha the terrifying "nightmare" of Al-Nassr in 112 days

The former goalkeeper wants Al-Hilal to snatch one of the Al-Ittihad stars who shone in the Clasico against Al-Nassr, which "the Dean" settled 2-1 in Round 5 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

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Speaking on the "Dawrina Ghair" programme, Al-Deayea said: "I watched many players in the Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr Clasico, but Ahmed Al-Julaidan, the Dean's right-back, was the most outstanding from my point of view."

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Laughing, he added: "I call on Al-Hilal to sign him during the coming Mercato, as he is a wonderful player, balanced defensively and offensively, and I believe he would give us a great deal of strength."

He concluded by saying: "Most full-backs deliver amazing levels either offensively or defensively, so when any of them excels in one aspect they neglect the other, but Al-Julaidan is outstanding in both regards."

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