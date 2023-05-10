Al Bayt Stadium likely to host opening match and final of the Asian Cup 2023 - Abdulla Al Hammadi

Al Bayt is the second-largest stadium in Qatar and the largest venue in the Asian Cup 2023.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, set to host the opening match of the upcoming 2023 AFC Asian Cup, might also end up hosting the final.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar in January 2024.

Al Bayt is the second-largest stadium in the country after the iconic Lusail Stadium and is the largest venue among the eight designated stadiums for the Asian Cup 2023.

The venue has been selected to host the two most important matches of the tournament, the curtain-raiser and the grand final primarily due to its colossal size.

Speaking to GOAL, Al Bayt Stadium venue manager, Mohammed Abdulla Al Hammadi said, "It is most likely (to host the opening and the final game) but for now, It's set for the opening, later we will have more information."

What did Mohammed Abdulla Al Hamadi say about Al Bayt legacy project?



Hammadi was also asked about the Al Bayt legacy project which was to bring down the capacity of the stadium by utilising the top-tier seats and using them for community welfare projects and building sports centres, restaurants etc.

"We don't have any timelines, to be honest. The plan is to turn all the sky boxes into five-star hotel rooms. The upper tier, which has like 30,000 seats will be removed and in that area, we are going to have sports centres, restaurants and whatever we need for the hotels," he said.

"So that was the plan after the World Cup, but since the Asian Cup came in, we held that back. So we don't have a plan yet because we don't know what is there in the pipeline. But it is there."



What is the Al Bayt Stadium legacy project and all you need to know about the venue?



Located in the city of Al Khor, 40km North of Doha, Al Bayt is the second largest stadium in Qatar after the iconic Lusail Stadium. The venue hosted nine matches during the 2022 World Cup and is the home to Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al-Khor SC.

The stadium has a state-of-the-art facility and is designed to emulate traditional nomadic Qatari tents. It also boasts of having stunning Sky Boxes which have five-star hotel rooms.

Initially, the plan was to convert the Sky Boxes into five-star hotels after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup but as they are now hosting the Asian Cup as well, the process has been delayed.



When are the Asian Cup 2023 opening match and the final matches?



The Asian Cup 2023 kicks off in Qatar on January 12, 2024, which will feature hosts and the reigning champions Qatar and the final will be held on February 10.

When is the Asian Cup 2023 draw?



The draw ceremony of the Asian Cup 2023 will be held at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar on May 11 at 2pm local time.







