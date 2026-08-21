Barcelona's latest outing in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Egypt's Al Ahly offered plenty of clues about the line-up Hansi Flick is weighing up for the team's LaLiga opener against Elche this Sunday, with several key players still short of full fitness.

Throughout pre-season, the German leaned repeatedly on the same group of players. That gives an early picture of the side he may send out against Elche, even as a number of Barcelona's internationals need more work before returning to the starting eleven.

World champions out of contention, with limited exceptions

Spain's players, crowned world champions little more than a month ago, are only at the start of their preparations with Barcelona. They returned to training barely a week and a half ago.

Fielding them from the start against Elche looks difficult for Flick. The exceptions are goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who missed the World Cup, and Eric Garcia, whose international involvement amounted to the final, decisive minutes of the showpiece.

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The midfield trio imposes itself

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the midfield is the clearest part of Flick's plans. He has settled on a trio of Marc Bernal at the base, Espart on the left and Fermin Lopez on the right.

Pre-season has turned this trio into one of Flick's most stable options. He handed the three of them chance after chance, a sign he may lean on them from the opening day.

The defensive picture becomes clearer

The back line looks clearer too. Garcia takes his place in goal, and Flick is leaning towards Eric Garcia on the right, Gerard Martin as a left-sided centre-back and Andreas Christensen at right centre-back.

On the left flank, Alejandro Balde appears to have reclaimed his spot after his appearance in the Joan Gamper Trophy, despite the strides Jofre Bisker made during pre-season.

Several defensive slots now look all but settled, particularly with Gerard fixed at the heart of the defence and Balde back on the left.

Raphinha fixed, and the right-wing puzzle continues

Up front, Raphinha keeps his place on the left, while the battle on the right wing stays relatively open between Lamine Yamal and Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi holds the edge on readiness and understanding with the group, having racked up more pre-season minutes. Yet Lamine Yamal's presence complicates matters, given the significant standing the Spanish star enjoys within the team.

At centre-forward, Flick leaned more heavily on Hamza Abdelkarim through pre-season, but the Al Ahly match dropped a hint that may prove telling. Gordon took over the striker's role once the Egyptian was withdrawn.

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