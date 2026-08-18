Al-Ahly officially responds to Konyaspor's offer to sign Imam Ashour

Al Ahly have settled their position on the offer submitted by Turkish club Konyaspor to sign Emam Ashour during the ongoing summer transfer window.

In an official statement on its website, Al Ahly revealed they had written back to Konyaspor in response to the offer for Ashour.

Ashour is tied to a contract with Al Ahly running until the summer of 2028, handing the Red Castle a strong hand in deciding the player's future.

Al Ahly's letter to the Turkish club stated: "With reference to your request to obtain the services of our player Emam Ashour for 4.5 million dollars, to be paid over three years, we inform you that the player is not for sale this season, and we look forward to cooperating in the future."

Ashour's name had been linked with a move to Konyaspor, who lost their opening match in the Turkish league 1-0 to Rizespor. The interest followed his standout displays for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored twice.

Konyaspor were not alone in chasing him. Saudi press reports had previously flagged interest from Ittihad Jeddah, alongside Scottish side Celtic.

Ashour joined Al Ahly in the summer of 2023 from Danish club Midtjylland, following spells with Ghazl El Mahalla and Zamalek. He made 105 appearances in an Al Ahly shirt across all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 25 assists.

His trophy haul at Al Ahly is a rich one: the Egyptian Premier League title twice, the Egypt Cup, the Egyptian Super Cup twice, the Three Continents Cup and the CAF Champions League, plus a bronze medal at the Club World Cup.

At the 2026 World Cup, Ashour scored twice for Egypt. The first was a powerful strike against Belgium, the second a header against Australia, and both caught the eye of a number of European and Saudi clubs.