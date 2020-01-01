Al Ahly not thinking about Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League - Weiler

The eight-time African champions will meet the PSL champions for the second successive year

coach Rene Weiler has spoken about his side’s Caf quarter-final match against .

The Egyptian giants first host Sundowns on February 28 before visiting the 2016 African champions for a March 6 date.

But before that, Al Ahly will face El Geish and Al Masry in the Egyptian Premier League, before twice coming up against in a Super Cup game and league match.

This could have drafted Weiler’s attention from the Sundowns match while focusing on domestic fixtures.

“I don't think about the African Champions League and the game against Sundowns now, as my target for every game is to win,” Weiler said as per Al Ahram.

“We are playing to achieve victory in the domestic and continental games. I didn't pay attention to the draw of the African Champions League so far as I was concentrating on Pyramids FC’s game and we will start our preparations for the coming game tomorrow.”

Weiler's statement comes as Al Ahly and Sundowns get ready to renew their rivalry especially after the South Africans ruthlessly dumped the record African champions out of last season’s tournament.