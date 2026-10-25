A source close to Al-Ahli's new administration has denied reports that the Saudi club is in talks with a number of candidates to fill the role of sporting director.

The source told "Kooora" in exclusive comments: "There is absolutely no truth to the club negotiating with some of the names being circulated. This matter is completely devoid of truth."

He added: "It is absolutely impossible for names surrounded by suspicions of corruption to be included among the candidates for the position. The administration and the chief executive place the highest standards of transparency and integrity at the forefront of the process of searching for and selecting the new sporting director."





Two days ago, the Al-Ahli administration insisted it was conducting the search with the utmost professionalism and competence. The club will not rush into signing a name for the sake of it. Instead, the selection process answers to the highest professional standards, with no haste, out of concern for the club's past, present and future.

Osama Hawsawi, Al-Ahli's acting sporting director, had tendered his official resignation on 27 September, just 24 days after his appointment. The club is now searching for his replacement.



