Ajayi helps 10-man West Bromwich Albion maintain their unbeaten run against Charlton Athletic

The Nigeria international played a key role as the Baggies avoided defeat against the Addicks despite losing a man

Semi Ajayi featured as West Bromwich Albion continued their Championship unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was afforded his 14th appearance since his summer switch from United and helped the Baggies extend their unbeaten run to four games.

started the game brightly with Matthew Phillips opening the scoring in the 10th minute of the encounter.

Macauley Bonne, however, levelled matters for Lee Bowyer’s men at the hour mark before the Hawthorns outfit were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ferguson received a red card.

Despite the setback, West Brom got back in front through Hal Robson-Kanu in the 81st minute before Josh Cullen scored a late equaliser from the penalty spot to deny the hosts all three points.

The draw was good enough to help West Brom remain at the top of the Championship table with 27 points from 14 games.

Ajayi will hope to help his side bounce back to winning ways when they take on Oghenekaro Etebo’s on November 4.