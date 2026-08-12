Ajax want to sign FC Barcelona player on a free transfer

Ajax are keen to sign left-back Jofre Torrents on a free transfer from FC Barcelona, De Telegraaf reports. Earlier, Mundo Deportivo wrote that Ajax were planning to take Torrents on loan.

Barcelona had been open to a loan from the start because the club see a big future in the youth international and want him to pick up experience elsewhere. It has now emerged that Ajax want to sign him permanently.

Under the initial deal, Ajax would pay nothing for Torrents. Jordi Cruyff has put together a structure involving performance bonuses. The fee could eventually rise to six million euros.

Should the nineteen-year-old left-footer fail to deliver or suffer an injury, Ajax will pay nothing for the talent.

Within Barcelona, Torrents was highly rated and Hansi Flick again showed plenty of faith in him during pre-season. The defender started at left-back in the friendly against Birmingham two weeks ago.

Yet with the competition in Catalonia, there was little chance of regular first-team football next season.