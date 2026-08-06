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Ajax v Shelbourne on TV: watch the match live here for free

Ajax vs Shelbourne
Ajax
Shelbourne
Conference League Qualification

Ajax face Shelbourne FC on Thursday evening in the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Kick-off at the sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA is at 8pm, and the match can be followed live on television and via a free stream.

Ziggo Sport are broadcasting the match. Ziggo customers can switch to channel 14 from 8pm to watch the Amsterdam side live.

Fans without a Ziggo subscription do not have to miss Ajax v Shelbourne either. The match can be streamed via Ziggo Sport Free with a free account.

Those with a Ziggo Sport Totaal subscription have several ways to follow the match. The game is available on Ziggo on channel 401, KPN on channel 233 and Odido on channel 160, while the Ziggo Sport Totaal app can also be used.

In the previous round, Ajax booked their place in the third qualifying round in convincing fashion by knocking out FK Vojvodina over two legs. The Serbian side lost 4-1 in both the first leg and the return, sending Ajax through 8-2 on aggregate.

Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
Premier Division
Shelbourne crest
Shelbourne
SHE
St. Patrick's Athletic crest
St. Patrick's Athletic
STP

Shelbourne came through against Estonia's Nõmme Kalju FC in the previous round. The Irish club won the home leg 5-2 and could therefore absorb a 2-1 defeat in the return.

Things are not going well for the visitors in the domestic league, where they currently sit fifth. Shelbourne also lost 1-0 last weekend to strugglers Waterford.

For Ajax, coach Míchel Sánchez can call on Marc ter Stegen, Julian Brandt and Tolu Arokodare against Shelbourne. The three new signings were registered with UEFA in time and are therefore eligible for the first meeting with the Irish side.

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