Ajax throw away their lead completely and suffer their first dropped points of the season

Ajax dropped points for the first time in this VriendenLoterij Eredivisie season on Sunday afternoon against sc Heerenveen. At the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Míchel Sánchez's side threw away a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2. The result leaves Ajax fifth in the Eredivisie. Heerenveen are provisionally seventh.

Before kick-off, the mood was festive. The match marked the 30th anniversary of the Johan Cruijff ArenA, which opened on 14 August 1996. Several high-profile guests were in attendance, including Louis van Gaal, Jari Litmanen and Brian Brobbey.

Injuries ruled out Daley Blind, while Mika Godts had departed for Paris Saint-Germain. Youri Baas and Abdellah Ouazane came in for them. Julian Brandt and Marcos Leonardo were among those left on the bench.

Ajax started on the front foot and quickly forced Bernt Klaverboer into a save from Oscar Gloukh. Minutes later, the Heerenveen goalkeeper handed them the opener. Aaron Bouwman struck the post from a corner, and Klaverboer then turned the ball into his own net.

That early pressure soon faded, and Heerenveen began to break forward more often. Jacob Trenskow had an effort blocked and Dirk Proper fired over. Ajax should still have made it 2-0 at the other end, but Kasper Dolberg blasted over with what was more or less an open goal.

Just before the break, Ajax did get their second through Ouazane, who brilliantly fired into the top corner from distance. Heerenveen responded in stoppage time to cut the deficit to 2-1. Marc ter Stegen denied Luca Oyen and Dylan Vente, but he could do nothing when Trenskow rifled into the far top corner.

Early in the second half, Gloukh nearly added a third for the Amsterdam side, only for Marcus Linday and Klaverboer to combine and keep it out. From that point on, Ajax gradually lost control of the match.

Heerenveen struggled to turn that into chances for long spells, but they found the equaliser 10 minutes from time. Maxence Rivera picked up the ball in the scramble and blasted home for 2-2. Heerenveen looked the more likely side to find a winner after that, but no further goal arrived.