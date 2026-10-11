Ajax striker Tolu reveals which big name inspired him to show the Dolberg shirt

Tolu Arokodare held up Kasper Dolberg's shirt after his goal against NEC on Saturday. Afterwards, the towering striker explained who had given him the idea. Dolberg recently suffered a serious knee injury and faces months of rehabilitation.

Tolu rose above Perr Schuurs to score his seventh goal of the season. After the match, the Ajax player collected a shirt with the number 9 and Dolberg's name on it from behind one of the goals, then held the jersey up to the fans.

"Kasper is a very sweet and kind guy. And a hugely important player for us. We have several injured players, but his situation is a bit different. Nobody wants to suffer a serious injury in training. And certainly not during an international break", Tolu sighed to ESPN.

That was a heavy blow for Dolberg, who had seemed to find his way back at Ajax. "You wouldn't wish that on anyone. This was my way of giving him a lift. And of showing the fans that they should do the same", said Ajax's leading striker, who had not come up with the tribute on his own.

"The idea came from Victor Osimhen", Tolu revealed shortly after the 1-1 draw against NEC. "He told me during our time with the Nigeria national team over the past week that I should do something for Dolberg. I still have to thank him for that."

Still, the goal was not enough for three points, much to Tolu's frustration. "It was a frustrating evening. At home we always have to win this match. If we had won, I could have enjoyed it more. But now it has left a sour taste. The goal is not important now."