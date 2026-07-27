Ajax strike out of nowhere and reach agreement on €20 million transfer fee

Ajax are closing in on the signing of Tolu Arokodare, Fabrizio Romano reports. MARCA reported last week that Ajax were tracking the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker closely, and he now appears to be on his way to Amsterdam

Ajax have reached an agreement with Wolverhampton on a loan deal with an option to buy for €22 million. It is not an obligation to buy.

Romano says Ajax viewed Arokodare as their top priority. The two clubs are now finalising the last details of the deal. According to Ben Jacobs, Ajax will also pay a loan fee and cover his full salary.

In England, Arokodare was still making headlines last Monday. Things went badly wrong during Wolverhampton training. The situation escalated so much that the session had to be cancelled, according to local newspaper the Wolverhampton Express and Star.

Wolves' new manager had recently told Arokodare he was no longer welcome with the first team. The Nigerian did not take that well, but still turned up at the Compton Park training ground.

A conflict broke out there, prompting the Championship club to call off training. A day later, security were brought in to stop Arokodare turning up uninvited at the complex again.

During last season, Arokodare was disciplined after an altercation with his 18-year-old team-mate Mateus Mané. The incident happened in the dressing room after the 4-0 defeat to West Ham United. According to sources, Arokodare was the only aggressor.

The 25-year-old striker joined last summer for 26 million from KRC Genk. He played 36 times for Wolverhampton last season. He scored 6 goals and supplied 2 assists.



