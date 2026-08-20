Ajax start with four new signings in the starting XI against FC Sion

Ajax face FC Sion in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday. Coach Míchel has now announced the line-up of the visitors from Amsterdam.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. Across the back from right to left are Anton Gaaei, Aaron Bouwman, Youri Baas and Caio Henrique.

In midfield, Youri Regeer is tasked with providing control for Ajax in Switzerland. Davy Klaassen also starts, while Julian Brandt returns to the line-up to add the attacking thrust.

Up front, Marcos Leonardo leads the line against Sion. Steven Berghuis on the right and Oscar Gloukh on the left will supply the Brazilian from the flanks.

Thursday's game is the first leg away from home, with the return set for Thursday 27 August in Amsterdam. The winner of the two-legged tie will qualify for the main stage of the Conference League.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Leonardo, Gloukh.