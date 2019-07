Ajax sign USMNT U-20 star Alex Mendez

have completed the signing of U.S. Men's National Team U-20 player Alex Mendez.

A statement from the Erevisie club read: "Ajax has reached an agreement with Alex Mendez and SC about the immediate transfer of the player to Amsterdam. The midfielder signed a contract that will take effect immediately and has a duration of three seasons, up to and including 30 June 2022."

More to follow...