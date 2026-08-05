Ajax receive excellent news about Julian Brandt and Marc-André ter Stegen

Ajax can already call upon Germany internationals Marc-André ter Stegen and Julian Brandt against Shelbourne. That is according to Voetbal International a day before the third qualifying round of the Conference League gets under way.

Ter Stegen and Brandt are eligible to play and could feature for Ajax straight away on Thursday.

Ajax host Shelbourne, and Míchel can bring a huge amount of experience and quality into his side against the Irish outfit.

Wednesday morning's group training included both Germans. Star player Mika Godts, who is firmly on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, was also on the training pitch.

Godts has already agreed personal terms with PSG, who have not yet reached an agreement with Ajax. Jordi Cruyff firmly rejected an opening bid of €45 million and is reportedly targeting a fee of at least €60 million.

Kick-off in the match between Ajax and Shelbourne is on Thursday evening at 20:00. The return leg takes place next Thursday at 20:45 in Ireland.

Should Míchel's side beat Shelbourne over two legs, FC Noah or FC Sion await in the play-offs for a place in the league phase of the Conference League.