Ajax reach agreement with Yves Bissouma, who is already in Amsterdam

Yves Bissouma is in Amsterdam and is undergoing his medical at Ajax, Mike Verweij reports on behalf of De Telegraaf. The midfielder is set to sign until mid-2027, with an option for an extra year.

Earlier this summer, an African media outlet reported Ajax's interest in Bissouma, but the club did not follow it up. Now, with no new club still found two weeks after the deadline, Ajax want to make their move after all.

The defensive midfielder is a free agent after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, where he made 111 appearances. Spurs signed him from Brighton & Hove Albion four years ago for €30 million.

Tottenham decided not to extend his contract because in August 2024 he shared a video on Snapchat showing him inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon. The club then suspended the midfielder for the match against Leicester City, after which Bissouma apologised and spoke of a "serious lack of judgement". Ajax now want to give him a second chance.

Ajax have already brought a host of players to the Johan Cruyff ArenA this summer. Sofyan Amrabat, Daley Blind, Joffre Torrents and Julian Brandt arrived on free transfers. Tolu, Thilo Kehrer, Marc Ter Stegen and Simon Adingra came in on loan, while transfer fees were paid for Viktor Tsygankov (€3 million), Ciao Henrique (€10 million) and Marcos Leonardo (€20 million).



