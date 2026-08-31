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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Ajax reach agreement and temporarily bid farewell to forward

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Ajax

Ajax and FC Copenhagen have reached an agreement over a loan deal for Maher Carrizo, De Telegraaf reported on Monday, citing sources around the Danish club. Voetbal International had already revealed on Sunday that an agreement was close.

With Viktor Tsygankov, Steven Berghuis and Oliver Edvardsen all competing on the right wing, Carrizo has been cleared to gain experience elsewhere. FC Copenhagen have not negotiated an option to buy, however.

Last winter, the talented attacker joined from Vélez Sarsfield for six million euros. Since then, he has played eight matches for Ajax's first team without registering a goal or assist.

Ajax have Carrizo under contract until the summer of 2030 and, despite the loan move, still see a future in the 18-time Argentina Under-20 international.

Once Berghuis's contract expires after this season, Carrizo will get the chance to prove himself at Ajax. That is also the main reason no purchase option has been included in the loan deal.

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As well as that, the Danish top club are taking on Carrizo's full salary. The winger could make his debut on Thursday in the Danish league home match against FC Nordsjaelland.

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