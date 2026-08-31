Ajax officially make their move in the Premier League for €22 million man

Ajax are in talks with Sunderland over the arrival of Simon Adingra, The Telegraph reports. The usually well-informed English newspaper says the Amsterdam club have set their sights on the 24-year-old Ivorian left winger.

Sunderland are prepared to let Adingra leave this summer and he has not played a single minute for the club this season. The attacker joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2025 for almost €25 million, but made only fourteen appearances in his first season at Sunderland.

Last winter, Adingra moved to AS Monaco on a temporary deal. The French club paid €1 million for the loan, during which the winger played fourteen matches and registered three goals and three assists.

Ajax now see Adingra as a possible successor to Mika Godts, although the proposed structure is not yet clear. It remains unknown whether the Dutch club want a permanent transfer or another loan deal.

At an estimated market value of €22 million, Adingra would not come cheap. His contract with Sunderland also still has four years left to run.

Before moving to Sunderland, Adingra spent two seasons at Brighton, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in sixty Premier League matches. Earlier in his career, he played for Union Sint-Gillis and FC Nordsjaelland.

Internationally, Adingra has won thirty caps for Ivory Coast and scored five goals. He was in the World Cup squad last summer, but played only fifteen minutes at the tournament as a substitute against Germany.