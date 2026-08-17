Mika Godts swapped Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain last week. The Amsterdam club are receiving a transfer fee for the 21-year-old forward that, according to Ajax, can rise to a maximum of €55 million, but a significant part of that will still go to KRC Genk.

Godts came through Genk's academy between 2020 and 2023 after joining on a free transfer from RSC Anderlecht. He never played for Genk's first team.

Ajax signed him in January 2023 for a fee of €1 million and agreed a sell-on percentage as part of the deal. That was thought to be around ten per cent.

Now, Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Genk will pocket around €5.5 million from Godts' transfer to PSG. A sizeable sum for the Belgian club.

Although Godts was still under contract in Amsterdam until 30 June 2029, Ajax still co-operated with his move to the international top club from Paris. They had been keen to keep the Belgian.

A few months after arriving in 2023, Godts made his official debut for Ajax's first team. He made his first appearance for the senior side in April 2023 in the league match against Fortuna Sittard, then grew into a regular in the senior squad over the following seasons.

Across 115 official appearances for Ajax, the forward scored 26 goals. In the 2025/26 season, Godts was also named the Eredivisie's Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year.