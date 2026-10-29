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Bart DHanis
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Ajax loanee suffers knee injury on debut and is sidelined for the time being

Paul Reverson suffered a knee injury on Wednesday evening. The goalkeeper, on loan from Ajax at De Graafschap, will be out of action for the time being, according to De Gelderlander.

Wednesday evening brought Reverson's first appearance in goal for De Graafschap, a 1-0 defeat to Roda JC in the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup. Ties Wieggers is usually preferred in the league.

In Kerkrade, Reverson impressed. He made two fine saves and looked particularly comfortable with the ball at his feet.

He completed the match despite the knee injury, though its exact nature remains unclear.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who has Ghanaian roots, is on loan to the Doetinchem side until the end of this season. He has yet to play in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

For Jong Ajax, however, he has played in goal 32 times in the second tier. He has yet to make his first-team debut.

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